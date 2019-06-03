Monday, 03 June 2019

New house plan rejected

PLANS for a new three-bedroom house behind an existing one in Swanston Field, Whitchurch, have been turned down.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the development would clash with the rural surroundings and cause noise and disturbance to neighbours while the proposed single-track driveway could be difficult to access.

Thirty-eight residents and the parish council opposed the application by Mrs L Kaur while three people wrote letters of support.

