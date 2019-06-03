Parking crackdown

POLICE should visit a Wargrave street during peak times to clamp down on dangerous parking, say parish councillors.

They say many drivers park or stop in School Hill during school drop-off and pick-up times, which causes a hazard for other users.

Thames Valley Police and Wokingham Borough Council have been told about the issue and a police community support officer visited the road last week but councillors said it was at a quiet time.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “There was a PCSO there at 1.45pm when there are no cars, which is ridiculous. He was there at the wrong time.

“We need someone at 8.40am and after 3pm. We have told them the times — we brought it up at the neighbourhood action group meeting and the police were there so they know the position.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said Wokingham Borough Council had also been informed, adding: “We are getting there, we just need to get the timings sorted out.”