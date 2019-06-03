Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parking crackdown

POLICE should visit a Wargrave street during peak times to clamp down on dangerous parking, say parish councillors.

They say many drivers park or stop in School Hill during school drop-off and pick-up times, which causes a hazard for other users.

Thames Valley Police and Wokingham Borough Council have been told about the issue and a police community support officer visited the road last week but councillors said it was at a quiet time.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “There was a PCSO there at 1.45pm when there are no cars, which is ridiculous. He was there at the wrong time.

“We need someone at 8.40am and after 3pm. We have told them the times — we brought it up at the neighbourhood action group meeting and the police were there so they know the position.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said Wokingham Borough Council had also been informed, adding: “We are getting there, we just need to get the timings sorted out.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33