Toilet at skate park would raise crime risk, says neighbour

A TOILET could be built at the skate park at Makins recreation ground in Henley despite concerns that it could increase the risk of crime.

Henley Town Council is proposing to build a single unisex lavatory at the facility off Greys Road as well as two more with baby changing facilities at its car park off Mill Road.

It has sought quotes and specifications for the work, which could cost up to £200,000, and hopes to hold a public consultation later this year.

But a resident of Greys Road claims the skate park is already a magnet for antisocial behaviour and that a new toilet would give the culprits somewhere to hide.

In a letter to the council, they said residents had witnessed drug dealing, drinking and cannabis smoking as well as inhalation of nitrous oxide, or “laughing gas”, with the canisters discarded on the ground.

They said youths once stole a parcel from outside the Headway brain injury charity’s offices in Greys Road then discarded it when they found it contained only leaflets. The complainant, who withheld their identity for fear of reprisal, said: “While everybody applauds the skate park, there is insufficient management to protect it for the benefit of most users.

“Since the opening I have witnessed a considerable increase in young people going up and down Greys Road, often shouting, swearing and drinking and the latest trend is to walk in the street with mini stereos or mobile phones blaring.

“People have been leaving the skate park as late as 10pm with the associated noise of cars without silencers speeding down the hill and skateboarders and scooters racing dangerously in the road and on the pavement.

“Any facility which shelters or conceals wrong-doing will exacerbate the antisocial impact. Toilets would provide that cover and would also prolong the time the skate park is used, causing more inconvenience later into the evening.” The resident urged the council to find ways of managing the problem, which could include appointing a manager to liaise with schools and visit the site regularly.

However, members of the council’s recreation and amenities committee agreed a toilet would make little difference, saying there were already areas where young people hid.

They said there wouldn’t be enough room for people to cause trouble as it wouldn’t have a baby changing area and would automatically lock at a set time in the evenings.

Councillor Donna Crook said: “A baby change facility would offer more space to get up to no good. We should provide a toilet and nothing else and I’m very strong on this.”

Councillor Paula Isaac said: “At the moment they’re all dropping down into unseen areas to go to the toilet anyway, so they’re already out of sight and this might improve things.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “I take on board the idea that it could affect antisocial behaviour but there are things we can do to limit that. There have been a few instances of vandalism at the Greys Road car park toilets so I would suggest that anything that goes up there is robust.”

The Mill Road toilets would be lockable at night and could charge for use via a contactless payment system.

The council’s toilet working group suggested cladding them in wood to improve their appearance but there are concerns that this would make them a target for vandals.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said police were responsible for tackling trouble at the skate park but the council would do what it could.

Volunteers from the town’s Nomad youth and community project run an outreach project at the site and it’s hoped that this could be expanded to include skate workshops.

Councillor Laurence Plant suggested setting aside several hours a week when parents could supervise the site, which would protect younger children while deterring older ones.

Cllr Hinton said: “As landowners and providers of this facility, we would like to make it as safe and enjoyable as possible for all users.”