Market gardener needs barn permission

THE owner of a market garden in Henley is seeking retrospective planning permission for a barn.

Tamsin Borlase, who has run the Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, off the Marlow Road for 14 years, uses it for storage and to process fruit and vegetables before sale.

The building, which is located between an orchard and the market garden, also incorporates a staff rest area where basic food preparation can take place.

Ms Borlase said: “Bosley Patch is a small horticultural enterprise — Henley’s only primary vegetable producer –— providing low-carbon, high-quality chemical-free produce and cut flowers to its local community.

“The produce is grown, picked and packed on site and sold at various venues in the town and wholesaled to a number of local restaurants. Most of the flowers are wholesaled locally to event florists or direct into homes.

“The building provides a necessary clean, dry work space for the preparation and packing of homegrown salads, vegetables and fruit for the market, pop-up shop, veg shed and wholesale orders. Until now this had all been carried out outside as no suitable building existed.”

Ms Borlase uses the area to keep flowers cool and dark and to condition them for sale. It also provides space for arranging and creating large pieces for weddings and funerals.

She said: “It is a dry space for a coffee and lunch and with some heating it allows me to warm my now pretty arthritic joints and gives me many more work days in the winter.”

Work started on the building in 2014 and bits were added when finances allowed. Much of the materials were reclaimed locally.

Ms Borlase said that while the building has no toilet facilities or water, she would like to add a small annexe in the future with a unisex or twin composting dry toilet.

She added: “The whole premise of what we do here is sustainability, working harmoniously with the natural environment and building a food community. The barn allows the business to evolve and will provide a flexible space for me to maintain and grow the business.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by July 17.