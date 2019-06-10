Stroke Club set for cash

Looking after patients was privilege, says retiring GP
A DOCTOR who has served Goring and Woodcote for ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
HENLEY Stroke Club could receive another donation from this year’s May fayre.
Volunteers collected £300 on the day but town councillor Sarah Miller, who organised the event, says there are some outstanding fees to come from stallholders. She said: “We are hoping that once we have got all the fees in, we will give a bit more.”
10 June 2019
Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
