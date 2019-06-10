Traders in demand

AN appeal has been launched for more people to join Henley Town Council’s events sub-committee.

It meets to discuss, plan and organise events such as the Remembrance Sunday service and the Christmas Festival.

Residents and business owners are able to join as it is not a full committee of the council.

Existing members include Laurence Morris, of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, and volunteer Richard Reed.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-committee, said: “I would like to see another retailer.”

Town and community manager Helen Barnett added: “Maybe someone from the hospitality side.”

Members agreed to draw up a shortlist of people to approach and bring to the next meeting in September.

Possible members include Nuno Rosado, who runs the Square restaurant in Market Place, Al Forno in Reading Road and the Old Bell in Bell Street, Ricky Martin, who owns Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street, and the owner of the Cara shoe shop in Duke Street.

• Cllr Miller was re-elected to chair the sub-committee for another year.