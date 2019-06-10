Monday, 10 June 2019

Meeting to discuss solutions

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the antisocial behaviour problems at Makins recreation ground will be held at the scout hut in Greys Road on Wednesday, June 26 at 7.30pm.

Town councillor Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, said: “I have decided to organise the meeting to discuss the issues and try to come up with some ideas and suggestions for helping to resolve them.

“We will have people from local authorities and organisations to listen to the concerns of residents. We will then pool our collective experiences and ideas to see how we can try to resolve the issues and support people using the facilities to make it safe and enjoyable for all, as it should be.”

