Allowance for deputy mayor

Monday, 17 June 2019
HENLEY Town Council is to consider giving the deputy mayor an allowance.
It would mean he or she could claim up to £1,000 for undertaking official duties in their year of office.
Incumbent David Eggleton said: “It would help me. If you are doing more then you should have some sort of allowance for travel so you are not out of pocket. I don’t think it’s a lot of money.”
17 June 2019
