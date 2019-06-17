Monday, 17 June 2019

Allowance for deputy mayor

HENLEY Town Council is to consider giving the deputy mayor an allowance. 

It would mean he or she could claim up to £1,000 for undertaking official duties in their year of office.

Incumbent David Eggleton said: “It would help me. If you are doing more then you should have some sort of allowance for travel so you are not out of pocket. I don’t think it’s a lot of money.”

