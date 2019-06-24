Hole spotters

TWO parish councillors in Peppard have been chosen to identify and report potholes to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Chairwoman Jeni Wood and Councillor Ray Freeman will drive around the village up to four times a year and categorise different types of pothole according to how dangerous they are.

It is part of the county council’s Fix My Street “super-users” programme designed to speed up repairs.

Councillor Wood said: “It means you are not waiting for the council to come out and carry out a survey, so it’s a time and money saver.”