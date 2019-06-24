Sponsor me says Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley is looking for sponsorship for his relief and convalescence fund.

Ken Arlett will donate the money to different causes in the town at the end of hois mayoral year.

So far he has received sponsorship from Badgemore Park and Henley Barbers in Station Road.

It means that every time he has a round of golf at the club, where he is a member, he will put the £25 fee into the fund. He plays about 100 rounds a year. He will also donate the £10 cost of his monthly haircut.

Councillor Arlett also wants to put aside the money he spends on refilling the drinks cabinet in the Mayor’s parlour and says he is in talks with a supermarket.

He said: “The Mayor has a relief and convalesence fund and tries to raise as much money as they can and at the end of their term they give the money out to different organisations in the town. If anyone wants to sponsor me for something, do come forward.”

He said he had not yet chosen which charities he will support as Mayor, adding: “I will announce which ones I will give money to at the next full council meeting.”