Customers urged to support new seats

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave has submitted four new planning applications.

Rob Scott, who owns Hare Hatch Sheeplands, says they are for “essential” works and activities at his plant nursery.

He wants to add a small outside seating area to the existing cafe, for when the weather is too hot inside, and a small rain canopy to the outside of the farm shop, which can also be used to protect and display seasonal produce and store trolleys.

Mr Scott is also seeking permission to install “Timmy” the dinosaur model, which had been previously prohibited from display at the site, and to use an existing service yard and storage bays for the whole site in addition to the existing allowed nursery use.

The nursery is also seeking approval for an area dedicated to storing timber.

Mr Scott is hoping that Wokingham Borough Council will support his plans even though they had previously been at loggerheads over his expansion of the site.

He said: “We know the support we have had from customers in the past has been very helpful to us so we are seeking their support again by asking if they could write to the council or send an email to development control supporting the new proposals.”

The council had previously taken enforcement action against Mr Scott for unauthorised expansion into the green belt, which resulted in him receiving a two-month suspended prison sentence and being ordered to pay thousands of pounds for contempt of court.