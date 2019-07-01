Monday, 01 July 2019

Pothole repairs up

MORE than 34,000 potholes were repaired on Oxfordshire’s roads last year.

This was up from almost 23,500 repairs the previous year, an increase of 45 per cent.The county council, the higheays authority, recently announced an extra £13 million for road maintenance for this financial year on top of its existing £18.5million programme of work.

This will be spent on resurfacing, drainage, bridge repairs and footways. Contractors have also been fixing other defects which last year amounted to an average of 3,500 a month.

A £3.5million programme of surface dressing began this summer. It is a technique that seals and extends the life of road surfaces.

About 50 miles of road will be improved through this technique alone and a further £676,000 is to be spent on micro-asphalting, a similar technique to surface dressing.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment, said: “In Oxfordshire we have taken steps to listen to residents’ concerns by increasing the numbers of workers on the roads, bringing in an additional Dragon Patcher and are focusing on reports made by the public on the FixMyStreet website.”

