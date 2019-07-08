Monday, 08 July 2019

Car park extension refused

A CAR park near Goring is to remain closed to the public as its owner has been refused permission to extend it.

The Swan at Streatley, on the western side of Goring bridge, stopped letting members of the community park there in November as it was struggling to accommodate paying guests in its 117 existing spaces.

Now West Berkshire Council has turned down its application for an overflow car park with an extra 91 spaces on a nearby 0.4-hectare plot.

This was to meet an expected boost in trade following a £12 million redevelopment which is nearing completion.

The hotel said the scheme would alleviate congestion by reducing parking on the Streatley approach to the bridge. Dozens of residents, many from Goring, echoed this in letters of support.

However, the council agreed with the eight objectors who argued it was inappropriate development in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the need for it was unproven.

