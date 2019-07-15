Councillor co-opted

PEPPARD Parish Council has a new member.

Ruth Raunkiaer, 63, is retired and lives with her partner Andy Jones in Stoke Row Road.

She came to Britain in 1983 from Copenhagen in order to study at London Business School and has a masters’ degree in law.

She set up management consultancy company Ravensbeck and gave strategic business advice to clients, including Walt Disney and Autoglass.

Miss Raunkiaer addressed a meeting of councillors on Monday before they voted to co-opt her.

She said: “I am very interested in doing something for the community. I have time, some skills and I’m able to offer that.

“I want to use all the experience I have gained over the last 35 years of giving business advice and setting up companies. I felt it could be useful in my local community.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have landed here. We are very pleased to be here and found that the local community is lovely — they are very friendly people. We also have beautiful surroundings and I would like to preserve it as much as possible.

“I am quite happy to get my hands dirty. I am not proud in that sense but I would be very proud to be a parish councillor.”

Miss Raunkiaer, who was previously married for 25 years and has a grown-up son, will officially join the council in October.