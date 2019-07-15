Neighbour calls for action at blackspot

A WOMAN who lives next to an accident blackspot in Peppard says she fears someone will be killed before action is taken.

Caroline Head was speaking after the latest in a series of accidents at the junction of Stoke Row Road and Gallowstree Road.

A woman was injured when her Volvo was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at the crossroads on June 21.

It was the fourth accident there this year and prompted parish councillors to ask for “Stop” signs to be installed.

Mrs Head, who has lived at the junction for 20 years, said accidents had happened there “time and time again”.

Speaking at a meeting of Peppard Parish Council on Monday, she said: “I have had vehicles inside the fence on the children’s trampoline.

“What I want to know is what can be done to make it safer?

“We need to do something to make it more visible. I do not know what but we can’t just leave it.

“I am afraid that someone will die and I am getting cross. If you take away the damage to humans, it’s my house, my property and my cost.”

Mrs Head suggested replacing the “Give Way” sign on Gallowstree Road with a “Stop” sign.

She said: “When they see a ‘Give Way’ sign, many people will stop but some do not think they have to. When they see a ‘Stop’ sign, they know they have to slow down.

“I have spoken to a variety of people at highways — lots of people over the years and it’s the same old statement: ‘We can’t really do anything — we need someone to die basically’.

“Does that have to be me, my family or someone else’s family?”

Councillor Ray Freeman said: “I think a lot of people just do not think. I have seen drivers just go straight across. Whether there’s a ‘Stop’ sign or not, people are just careless.”

David Bartholomew, who represents Peppard on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said he was on Mrs Head’s side.

He said: “That is one of my main cycling routes and I have nearly been knocked off my bike half a dozen times at that spot.

“I have been battling to get the crossroads sorted out since 2014. I am aware of ongoing incidents since then and have drawn it to officers’ attention.

“They are aware of the importance of the situation. I can’t promise it will be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out.”

He added: “There’s something funny about that crossroads that affects people’s judgement. I think it’s maybe something to do with people coming up hills and uncertainty about the rights of way.

“It is something I know this parish council is very concerned about.”

Jeni Wood, who chairs the parish council, said: “I think our next action may need to be a village petition to the council.

“I did put it to the county council that the cost of a white line and ‘Stop’ signs could not be the cost of a life.”