‘Developers are watching process for opportunities’

IN theory, the Goring neighbourhood plan could be revised if the village’s housing quota increases to 200 or more under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan to run until 2034.

But barrister Timothy Jones, who examined the document, said this could be impossible to deliver because of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty restrictions, so other villages might have to take extra housing instead.

Goring Parish Council chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “I don’t even want to think about that for the time being.

“It’s such a long way off and there are so many uncertainties that you might as well ask, ‘how long is a piece of string?’ There will be no requirement for this community to do anything for at least two-and-a-half years and people are worn out just by getting this off the ground.

“However, it’s obvious that developers are watching the new local plan process with interest to see if there are opportunities they can take advantage of. I hope the district council doesn’t do anything to put us in a position where we’re planning defensively and on an ad hoc basis instead of strategically.”

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, the village’s district councillor, said it was too early to say how changes to the local plan would affect neighbourhood plans but the authority would do all it could to minimise the impact.