Cheese shop

AN award-winning creamery in Nettlebed wants to sell cheese on site and install a sales hatch.

The Nettlebed Creamery has applied for planning permission to carry out the work, which will involve extending an existing canopy and the installation of a new window. It also wants a certificate of lawful use to sell its produce on site.

Last month, the creamery’s Bix scooped gold and was named best organic cheese at the British Cheese Awards.