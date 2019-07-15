Cheese shop

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
AN award-winning creamery in Nettlebed wants to sell cheese on site and install a sales hatch.
The Nettlebed Creamery has applied for planning permission to carry out the work, which will involve extending an existing canopy and the installation of a new window. It also wants a certificate of lawful use to sell its produce on site.
Last month, the creamery’s Bix scooped gold and was named best organic cheese at the British Cheese Awards.
