Wine bar fails first inspection

A HENLEY wine bar and restaurant has failed its first food hygiene inspection.

Hof’s Bar and Dining, which opened at the former Station House pub in Market Place in April, received a one-star rating under the Scores on the Doors scheme following a series of visits in May.

This means “major improvement” is necessary to reach a generally satisfactory standard.

Inspectors from South Oxfordshire District Council said the pub’s food safety management procedures needed major improvement as it couldn’t demonstrate that a hygiene risk assessment had been conducted nor that storage temperatures were being recorded.

They said the cleanliness of the restaurant and its kitchen was acceptable but some improvement was needed in its food handling methods.

This was because it was making biltong, a type of cured meat popular in South Africa, by hanging it to dry in the bar area. This was deemed unacceptable as staff couldn’t monitor the humidity or other factors affecting its safety.

The bar, which is owned by South African wine merchant Christopher Hof, says it sent its logbook to an outside company which failed to update the risk assessment in time for when the inspectors arrived.

Staff were still keeping comprehensive records to add to the logbook when it came back.

The bar has also stopped making biltong and is now working with another company which is advising on producing it in a way that meets standards.

Meanwhile, the Henley Piazza café and ice cream shop at Mill Meadows has retained the highest score of five stars following an inspection on June 20.

Domino’s Pizza, off Peppard Road in Emmer Green, also kept its five-star score following a visit by Reading Borough Council’s inspectors on June 5.