Survey of accident blackspot

HIGHWAYS officers have visited a crossroads in Peppard where there has been four accidents so far this year.

They carried out an assessment of the junction at Gallowstree Road and Stoke Row Road on Tuesday last week.

In the latest accident on June 21 a woman was injured after her Volvo collided with a Mercedes, prompting residents and parish councillors to ask for “stop” signs to be installed.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “The officers were going to reassess the interpretation of the guidance and look again at the visibility splays, the condition of signage and indications of previous accidents and reassess it in the context of all the accident data.

“The residents are pressing for stop signs there and the guidance doesn’t justify those at the moment. However I do not accept the status quo. It’s got to be addressed.”

The officers also assessed whether the speed limit in Stoke Row Road could be reduced from 60mph to 30mph, which has also been requested by residents.

Cllr Bartholomew said: “A survey was carried out some weeks ago. To put in a 30mph limit, there would need to be additional traffic calming measures. The officers are going to reassess that in terms of the physical constraints that might be required to support a 30mph limit.”

He added that residents and the parish council could have to fund the speed limit change because the current accident record is “good” for the road.