Council criticised for failing to act on ‘dangerous’ fence

A FENCE around a housing development in Peppard is causing a safety risk, according to parish councillors.

They say it obscures the view at the junction of Stoke Row Road and the B481 on the boundary between Sonning Common and Peppard.

They have contacted South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, because they say it breaches planning conditions.

Councillor Simon Crouch said it had been built too close to the road and was the wrong type of fence.

At a meeting on Monday last week, he said the plans were for post and rail fencing with hedging, not close board.

Jo Robb, who represents the village on the district council, replied saying she had spoken to the enforcement officer for the case.

She said: “Enforcement were hoping to come to an acceptable solution and consult with the owner. The cost of enforcement proceedings will be high and she wasn’t sure they would have won. On the aesthetics, she does not believe it constitutes substantial harm.”

Jeni Wood, who chairs the parish council, disagreed. She said: “It’s so dangerous. We want it [the fence] moved back and the hedging that was agreed in the first place. It would just show people you can’t mess with planning and it would be the cheapest way of doing it.”

Councillor Sue Rowland, who chairs the planning committee, said: “Really you should be enforcing the conditions in the permission that were agreed at the beginning.”

Councillor Lorraine Hiller, who also represents Peppard at the district council, said: “This is the problem. Enforcement are very slow to act on anything.”

Councillor Joe Berger replied: “It is just ridiculous to me. Anyone listening to you now would just put up a fence anywhere because you are not going to do anything. If we let people get away with this it will happen all over the place.”

Cllr Robb understood his frustration, adding: “I am amazed there hasn’t been an accident at the Peppard fence.”

“I will go back and tell them (the district council) that you want it removed and replaced with what was agreed. I can’t understand why there’s been this delay.”

The owner has agreed to move the fence back and plant a hedge on the outside of the fence.