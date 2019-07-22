Pub wants seating by roadside

A PUB in Kingwood wants to install up to three picnic benches on a patch of land outside it.

Alison Selman, manager of the Unicorn pub, wants to install them next to the Colmore Lane and Colliers Lane Cross Roads.

The pub, which is based in Colmore Lane, has written to the parish council for permission. But the land, which backs on to two properties, is not owned by the council.

Peppard Parish Council discussed the request on Monday last week.

Councillor Simon Crouch said he would support the proposal in principle, subject to the approval of neighbours and the landowner.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin said as it was public land, alcohol could not be served there.

Councillor Sue Rowland said there should be conditions if permission is granted. She said: “If you are going to say yes then there have to be stipulations that the tables are clear at all times.”

Ruth Raunkiaer, who will join the parish council in October, said she would be unhappy if the benches were outside her property.

Cllr Wood replied: “If the neighbours are in agreement then we should take it forward to the district council or the county council — whoever owns the land.”

The council agreed to consult with neighbours first before making a decision.