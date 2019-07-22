Monday, 22 July 2019

Councillors put off by layby cost

CONCERNS have been raised about a £29.5k price tag to extend a layby in Henley.

Henley Town Council is looking at extending the area outside Gillotts Corner Field, which is popular with dog walkers.

But on Tuesday last week its finance strategy and management committee heard that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, would not contribute to the cost.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also sits on the county council, said as it was town council land it had to pay for all the work.

Cath Adams, the council’s proper officer, said the project was offered to various companies and this was the “cheapest” price received.

Members agreed the work was needed as parking in the layby is difficult with Mayor Ken Arlett describing the area as a “mudbath”. He added: “My only concern is the cost to do it.”

Councillor Ian Reismann, who chairs the committee, said the committee would request all the paperwork relating to the quote from the county council before deciding whether to proceed.

