Mermaid is reinstated

A MERMAID statue which was thrown into the river has been returned to its former location.

The 6ft 6in bronze sculpture, which stood on a plinth on Red Lion Lawn, had been in storage since it was vandalised in November 2017.

The “ama” was reinstalled after a fund-raising campaign made more than £1,200 to pay for the work.

Eight members of the Henley Town Council’s parks services team were needed to put the 370lb statue back into position.

It was designed by French artist Amaryllis Bataille and was loaned to the council in 2013 by a German company called Koh i Noor.

It was supposed to be sold for at least £12,800 after five years, with a share of the proceeds going to charity but earlier this year it was gifted to the town instead.