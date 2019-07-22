WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
A NOTICEBOARD has been installed at Northfield End in Henley.
It will be used by the town council to post agendas and community groups will also be able to use it.
The board is part of the improvements to the green in Northfield End along with tree work and the creation of a new flowerbed.
22 July 2019
More News:
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
POLL: Have your say