Monday, 22 July 2019

A NOTICEBOARD has been installed at Northfield End in Henley.

It will be used by the town council to post agendas and community groups will also be able to use it. 

The board is part of the improvements to the green in Northfield End  along with tree work and the creation of a new flowerbed. 

