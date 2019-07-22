New software

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
COMPUTER software at Henley Town Council is set to be upgraded.
The authority’s existing machines are slow and not very efficient.
Cath Adams, the council’s proper officer, told the finance strategy and management committee how existing software would not be supported from 2020.
The committee agreed to fit most of the equipment with up-to-date software but a final decision will be made by the full council.
22 July 2019
