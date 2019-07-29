House builder

Monday, 29 July 2019

THE Soha housing association has been named among the best in the country for growth.

The association, which has more than 700 homes in the Henley area and 6,700 in Oxfordshire, was ranked in the top three by trade magazine Inside Housing. It has built 229 new homes in the current financial year.

