Council meeting

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
HENLEY Town Council will meet on Tuesday from 7.30pm at the town hall.
Councillors will discuss and decide on proposals and answer questions from the public.
29 July 2019
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
