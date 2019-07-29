‘Smelly’ public toilets should be replaced as soon as possible

A LONG-delayed refurbishment of the public toilets at Greys Road car park in Henley must go ahead as soon as possible, according to councillors.

Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents the town at all three levels of local government, and Mayor Ken Arlett have criticised South Oxfordshire District Council for failing to carry out the overhaul it announced in February 2013.

At the time, the £120,000 project was expected to be completed in March 2014 and was to be similar to the improvements carried out at the authority’s King’s Road car park five years earlier.

That entire block was demolished following complaints that it was cramped, dark and smelly and replaced with a £100,000 facility with larger cubicles and more natural light.

Cllr Gawrysiak and Cllr Arlett say they hear similar concerns about the Greys Road amenity several times a week, mostly from residents who say it is smelly and gives tourists a poor impression of the town.

The toilets comprise a simple metal bowl with chunks of wooden panelling nailed around the rim instead of a seat.

The locks on the stainless steel cubicle doors have been vandalised several times and there are complaints of a persistent unpleasant odour.

David Rouane, the district council’s cabinet member for the environment, says other projects have taken priority over the years and has told the pair that he is discussing a long-term toilet strategy with officers.

But the councillors say this isn’t good enough as the authority made more than £700,000 in parking fees and fines in 2016/17 in Henley alone and some of that money should be invested back into the town.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Something needs to be done about those stinking, smelly toilets. I’ve had plenty of feedback from residents and visitors as well as my own nose on what a shocking state they are in.

“In light of the amount of money our car parks bring in, it isn’t unreasonable to put a little bit of that money back into getting them up to an acceptable standard.

“Those toilets aren’t fit for purpose and are long overdue for a refurb. It’s said that other projects have been prioritised but I’d have thought having decent public toilets would be very high up that list.”

Cllr Arlett said: “I’ve had numerous complaints about them and it’s important to take people’s opinions on board. It would help if I could even tell residents that we’ve got a timeframe for making the improvements.

“The fact that they’ve pulled in more than £700,000 in a year suggests the overheads on the car park are fairly low. They must have plenty of money to make this better.”

Cllr Rouane, who was elected in May, said: “We are still planning to do this project but just haven’t got around to it yet — there’s nothing more sinister to it than that. I will be looking to find out more about the Henley area’s priorities to ensure they are not overlooked in future. Toilets are expensive to provide so the long-term strategy is to look at ways of getting people to use the toilets at public buildings like leisure centres.

“We could also consider funding businesses to open their toilets to the public where it’s practical.

“However, we are still committed to providing public toilets and this would be additional. We wouldn’t be looking to cut anything.”

In 2017 the Henley Standard reported that the upgrade was to be paid for by developer contributions from Catalyst Capital, which is currently building 14 flats and 16,000 sq ft of shop floor space at Market Place Mews.

The plan was to knock down a hut used by car park inspectors at the neighbouring King’s Road car park and move it to the Greys Road site.

David Nimmo Smith, who was then a Henley district councillor, said the district council had put the money aside for the work but spent it elsewhere and was waiting for more to become available.