Developer thanks residents

A DEVELOPER has thanked residents of Sonning Common who responded to its questionnaire about proposals for a retirement village.

Inspired Villages’ wants to build 150 flats and communal amenities on land off Blounts Court Road.

It held a consultation event at the village hall, which was attended by more than 200 people.

The company said it has received 45 completed questionnaires.

Almost 80 per cent of respondents agreed that South Oxfordshire required more homes for the elderly.

Just over 70 per cent backed the creation of 70 new local jobs and almost half said they would make use of the proposed facilities, which would include a swimming and hydrotherapy pool, restaurant, library and community space.

Neal Dale, development director at Inspired Villages, said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along to the public exhibition to view our early proposals and share their thoughts with us.

“We will continue to engage with local residents, the parish council and stakeholders as we review all comments received and adapt our plans.”

Parish councillors have criticised the proposals, saying the company should have waited until the working party revising the village’s neighbourhood plan had assessed a number of potential development sites.

Councillor Douglas Kedge has said the questionnaire was “particularly worrying”.

In a letter to the Henley Standard, he said: “The five questions cleverly avoided inviting possible negative responses to the development as a whole but focused on details.”