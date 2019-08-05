Topping out ceremony at £8.5m care home

A TOPPING out ceremony took place at a new £8.5million care home being built in Henley.

Henley Manor is being built on a one-acre site in Newtown Road by care provider Hallmark Care Homes. It used to be the site of the LA Fitness gym.

Members of the construction team were joined by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and Hallmark managing director Ram Goyal and chairman Avnish Goyal as the last roof tile was officially laid.

Ram Goyal said: “We are excited to be able to create an engaging new care community at Henley.

“Henley Manor will provide residents with a place where they feel safe and supported to live an active and fulfilled life.” The 80-bed care home is due to open in December and will provide residential, nursing and dementia care.

Each bedroom will have an en-suite bathroom and many of those on the ground floor will have access to a patio.

The communal facilities include a cinema, hairdressers, therapy room, a café and several dining rooms.