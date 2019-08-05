College caterer receives only two-star food rating

THE Henley College’s caterer performed poorly in a food hygiene inspection.

Compass Chartwells’ restaurant at the college’s Deanfield campus in Deanfield Avenue scored only two stars out of five when it was inspected by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health teams on June 18.

This means it “requires improvement” under the national Scores on the Doors scheme, which is administered by the Food Standards Agency.

Inspectors said the cleanliness of the premises was generally satisfactory, as was its food safety record-keeping, but improvement was needed in the way that staff prepared, cooked and stored food. The restaurant previously held a four-star rating, meaning “good”, and the company’s refectory at the college’s Rotherfield campus in Paradise Road still has this rating following its last visit in November 2017.

A Chartwells spokesman said: “We have a very strong food safety record and set extremely high standards, so we are naturally very disappointed with this rating.

“The issues raised in this report were rectified immediately. We have retrained our teams on site and carried out an audit to ensure our high food safety standards are now being met. We look forward to environmental health officers revisiting in the autumn.” Meanwhile, the Greyhound Inn in Whitchurch high street, which was given a one-star rating following a visit in December, has gone back up to three stars, meaning “generally satisfactory”, after being re-inspected on June 18.

At the last visit, inspectors said both food handling and cleanliness needed improvement while the administrative aspects needed major improvement.

After the most recent visit they said the pub is up to scratch in all three areas.

The Five Horseshoes at Maidensgrove and the Black Horse at Checkendon each scored three stars following inspections in the same week. The former had dropped from four stars to two at the previous inspection in March because improvement was needed in its food handling.

Landlord Daniel Taverner said he had fallen foul of law changes around the use of ice so he updated his procedures and also addressed structural issues relating to the state of the building.

The Henley Piazza in Mill Meadows in Henley maintained its five-star rating after a visit on June 20. Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse in Station Road, Henley, and the Tesco store in Reading Road also retained the top rating.

All results are published online at ratings.food.gov.uk