Monday, 12 August 2019

Road cash criticism

A PEPPARD parish councillor has criticised the state of roads in Oxfordshire.

Simon Crouch told a parish council meeting that he believed Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, was spending less on maintenance than other councils.

He said: “Have they worked out how much they spend per mile and how does that compare with the neighbouring councils?”

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Peppard on the county council, replied: “There’s a huge backlog. We have had different numbers, but one is £200million to bring all the roads in the county up to standard. You then have the costs of keeping them up to that standard.

“Councils have been hard pressed over the years and roads are one of the things that suffer. Most of our money goes on social care.”

