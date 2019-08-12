Pavilion burgled

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
POLICE are investigating a burglary at the Kidmore End Cricket Club pavilion in Gallowstree Common.
Alcohol worth £100 was stolen and chairs and tables were damaged in the incident last month.
Kidmore End Parish Council is to consider installing CCTV at the building.
Councillor Ian Pearson said: “The pavilion is our biggest asset, so we want to protect it.”
