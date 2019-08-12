Food probe dropped

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
AN investigation into food safety at a Chinese takeaway in Henley has been dropped.
South Oxfordshire District Council was looking into a complaint made by a customer about a chicken dish that they had ordered from Happy Wok in Greys Road.
They claimed the meat in the centre was uncooked and shared a photograph of it on social media, which has since been deleted.
The council’s environmental health officers asked the complainant to provide the date that they ordered the dish so that they could check the restaurant’s food safety logs but received no response. They have now dropped the investigation.
In October the business was given a three-star rating, meaning “generally satisfactory” after an inspection in October.
