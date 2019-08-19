Proposed parking bays cut

A HOUSING association has revised plans for 14 car parking spaces on land it owns in Sonning Common.

Soha Housing had wanted to build 13 bays and one disabled space on the green where Crowsley Way joins Ilsley Close.

Now it has reduced the number of standard bays to 11 after Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, objected due to bays encroaching on to highways land.

Sonning Common Parish Council agreed that there should be fewer spaces, as did some residents.

David Jones, of Orchard Avenue, said: “The proposed parking provision is overly intrusive, taking up the entire grassed area.

“There is no justification for the provision of 13 plus a disabled person’s bay. I have seen a maximum of four vehicles parked on the grassed area at any one time.

“I do understand that parking along Crowsley Way takes up much of the west side of the road, particularly in the area opposite the proposed bays, but that in itself won't necessarily disappear were this parking bay provision to be allowed.

“If the application were to be for, say, six to eight spaces it would be more acceptable.”

But Gemma Mason, who lives in Crowsley Way, said: “I am 100 per cent behind this proposal.

“It’s very hard living in an area where there is no designated parking and fear you are taking up someone else’s space outside their house.

“With extra parking this problem would not occur.”

Robert Butler, also of Crowsley Way, said: “I would like to see it done as soon as possible. Then perhaps my driveway will not be obstructed by inconsiderate parking.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the application by August 29.

• Soha has also applied to the county council for permission to construct a dropped kerb and access across the pavement.