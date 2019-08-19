Flagpole plan

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A FLAGPOLE could be installed at a house in Wharfe Lane, Henley.
Adam Toop has applied for planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council.
Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended approval.
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I am happy with flagpoles — they bring a bit of colour to the town.
19 August 2019
