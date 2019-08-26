Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Limit raised

THE speed limit for part of the A4155 near Shiplake has been increased.

Drivers can now travel between Tower House and Mill Lane at 40mph instead of 30mph.

Fred Maroudas, who chairs Shiplake Parish Council, said the move was designed to discouraging “tailgating”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33