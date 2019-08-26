Pub refurb approved

A BAR at a Henley pub is to be removed.

Wetherspoon has been given permission to carry out internal works at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, including removing one bar and extending the main bar.

An existing side entrance will be infilled, the staff toilet area will be reconfigured and the pub seating refitted.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted the company listed building consent.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee had recommended that the application be refused on the grounds the building would lose its character.