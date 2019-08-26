Monday, 26 August 2019

Restaurant showers

A HENLEY restaurant has applied for planning permission for two shower rooms for employees.

The Spice Merchant in Thames Side wants to amalgamate an existing bathroom and a store room in order to provide showers for an increasing number of staff who live on the first floor.

There are currently four staff using three bedrooms and an adjacent office but the business wants to have six staff in the bedrooms and formally change the use of the office to accommodate two more.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approves the application.

