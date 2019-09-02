Trees threatened by new house, say neighbours

RESIDENTS are opposing plans for a new house in Sonning Common on a site where development has been refused previously.

Conrad Goodings has applied to build the three-bedroom property in Hazel Gardens, behind Woodlands Road, and a new access.

The house would be 0.6m from the boundary of a neighbouring property and 20m from two houses in Woodlands Road, less than the 25m recommended by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Opponents say it would overshadow two plots in a nine-home development by Knole Homes next door.

An application in 2012 for a two-storey, three-bedroom house on the land was rejected on the grounds that it would result in a “cramped development” and would be intrusive and degrade the street scene.

Opponent Ann Gilroy, who lives in Hazel Gardens, said that as the size of the plot hadn’t changed, she was “astonished” that permission was being sought again.

She said: “It is out of character and does not reflect the layout pattern of the current properties. We have seen different proposals over the years and each has been rejected. The plot is too small.

“Access to this new development increases the risk to pedestrians, already escalated by the new development by Knole Homes.

“Hazel Gardens is a narrow, dimly lit road with no pavement. The Knole development has nine houses on it, so at least nine but probably 18 cars will be parked there. Another house takes this to a possible 20 additional cars trying to access an already narrow road.

“There would be a risk to children and the elderly in particular if they have to use a road that has no pavement or room for a pavement.”

She said the car park behind the Co-op store in the village centre was often full, so drivers parked in Woodlands Road and then spilled into Hazel Gardens.

“This in turn, would make accessing my own property difficult and dangerous,” said Mrs Gilroy.

She also objected on the grounds that an ash tree with a tree protection order on it would have to be felled to make way for the house.

Maurice Stafford, of Woodlands Road, said: “As the plot size has not increased and the proposed building is certainly no smaller than earlier proposals, the plot must still be too small. It looks to be taller than our house and would therefore be a very intrusive building.

“The submitted plan shows that we have a cypress hedge along our rear boundary which is correct. However, the roots of the hedge and apple tree, which is also part of the boundary hedging, would be grubbed up during the building of such a close, large wall so the trees are likely to be destroyed.

“The drawings show two double windows in this wall, one on the top floor and one on the ground floor. These will look straight down our garden and into two bedrooms and a kitchen and breakfast room in our house, resulting in a significant loss of privacy.”

He said construction of the new house could impact on trees and several had been removed as a result of the neighbouring development, including a “magnificent” maple.

“It is paramount that we preserve existing trees and plant new ones rather than destroy them,” said Mr Stafford. “In this age of global warming, we really do need to preserve what is left and not risk more trees in the name of profit.”

Sonning Common Parish Council has recommended that the application is refused.

In a letter to the district council, deputy clerk Ros Varnes said the house would be “gross over-development” of the site with insufficient distances between neighbours.

She added: “The proposal does not comply with the sylvan character of the surrounding area. The plot width is unacceptably narrow and the alignment does not fit with the general pattern of development in the area. It would threaten established trees with tree protection orders, particularly the magnificent ash tree, which is of architectural importance and valued by residents.

“There is no established use or right of access to this site for safety and environmental reasons. The land has been laid to amenity and landscape planting use for decades and residents pay the parish council to maintain the established hedgerow along Hazel Gardens.”

The district council is due to make a decision by September 16.