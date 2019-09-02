Plots to rent

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
ALLOTMENTS in Nettlebed have become available.
They are on land between the A4130 and the B481 that the parish council leases from the Nettlebed Estate.
A plot costs £15 per year. For more information, call parish clerk Jo Pugh on (01491) 614815.
