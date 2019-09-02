Monday, 02 September 2019

Plots to rent

ALLOTMENTS in Nettlebed have become available.

They are on land between the A4130 and the B481 that the parish council leases from the Nettlebed Estate.

A plot costs £15 per year. For more information, call parish clerk Jo Pugh on (01491) 614815.

