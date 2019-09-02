For notices and art

A COMMUNITY noticeboard has been installed in Rotherfield Greys.

It is located opposite St Nicholas’ Church on the wall of the Victorian well house, which was built in 1897 to commemorate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

The noticeboard has three bays and each one is to be used for parish council news and work by local artists and by businesses.

It may also be used to display children’s artwork following the village fete on Sunday. The board was made by Arien Designs and installed by villagers on Tuesday. South Oxfordshire District Council donated £500 towards the project, which cost £1,700 and the parish council sought the remainder via the community infrastructure levy.

Parish clerk Jane Pryce said: “We are so happy. It has been asked for for ages but the problem was we couldn’t get anyone to make it because it was quite complicated and had to be in keeping with the age and significance of the building. As we installed it someone went past and said, ‘it’s lovely’.”