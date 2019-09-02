Councillors demand answers over plans for 72 new homes

PLANS to build 72 homes in a field off Fair Mile in Henley have been criticised by councillors.

Members of the town council’s planning committee expressed concern about the proposed development by Thames Properties, of Richmond.

But rather than recommending that its planning application be turned down, the committee agreed to put a list of questions to the company and make a decision at its next meeting on September 3.

About 30 residents attended the committee’s meeting on Tuesday last week.

Thames Properties wants to demolish a house on a

4.6-hectare plot on the west side of the road, immediately north of the houses in Luker Avenue, and then build 52 houses and 20 flats of which 29 would be “affordable”.

The company originally wanted to build 82 properties but reduced the number following public consultation last year.

Residents said they were worried about the traffic congestion that such a large number of new homes could cause. The firm has also moved the proposed homes nearer to the centre of the site and expanded the “green buffer” around the perimeter of the development.

The properties, some of which would be three storeys, would be in a mixture of styles with some resembling flint cottages and others with a modern, timber-clad appearance.

The site is earmarked for 60 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

Councillors said they accepted the principle of development but were worried about some aspects of Thames Properties’ scheme.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The site has been through the neighbourhood plan process, so there will be some building on it.

“However, the numbers have increased and I don’t like the design, particularly on the frontage. There’s a considerable chunk of land at the boundary which the application deems to be scrubland but I would say is more of a wildlife corridor with a number of important trees.

“They’ve done quite a lot of ecological study but that’s one thing which hasn’t been addressed as there are deer tracks running all the way through. There are also mice and evidence of badgers.

“I would like an entrance off Fair Mile but it must not destroy too much of that vegetation at the front end.

“It should also be an environmentally friendly site with electric charging and solar panels.

“We should be asking the developer to consider these. This is a very sensitive site and needs to be handled carefully.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas said: “I’m very disappointed that the developer or their agent isn’t here to discuss it in more detail, not just for us but the residents here.

“We should invite them here in person to explain themselves as those blocks are really unsympathetic to the nature of what we’re trying to achieve.”

The Henley Society has objected to the two three-storey buildings, saying they would be visible from nearby footpaths and would spoil views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty nearby.

It says Thames Properties’ claims of environmental benefits are “nonsensical” as species like dormice are likely to be attacked by domestic cats once the homes are inhabited.

Eight residents, mostly from Luker Avenue, have also objected.

None of those at the meeting addressed councillors during the public participation session but afterwards many suggested loudly that the meeting had been a “waste of time”.

Thames Properties says its proposals have been “carefully considered” after it listened to people’s views and provide “a satisfactory, calculated mix of unit types, sizes and tenures”.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on October 22.