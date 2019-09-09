Development of offices to flats could double in size

A DEVELOPMENT of new flats in Henley could more than double in size.

AEROF Henley already has permission to create 36 units by converting the Smith Centre, a former office complex in Fair Mile.

Now it is seeking approval for another 42 by converting six detached office buildings on the site and reducing the number of parking spaces from 149 to 132.

If the plans are approved, the whole development would have 39 one-bedroom flats, 24 with two bedrooms and 15 “studios”. The previous application included some flats with three bedrooms.

The developer doesn’t need full planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council as converting offices into housing is covered by “permitted development” rights, which the Government introduced to tackle the housing shortage in 2013. This means the authority has only limited grounds to refuse consent, such as traffic and highways issues, the danger of contamination from previous use, the presence of listed buildings or potential problems with flooding or noise.

It can’t consider the impact on its surroundings even though the site is only just outside the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Henley Town Council can only comment on the application rather than formally recommend approval or refusal.

The company also isn’t required to make 40 per cent of the flats “affordable” and doesn’t have to make statutory contributions towards local infrastructure such as roads, public transport, schools or GP surgeries. AEROF’s agent Turley says it has cut the number of parking spaces to meet maximum quotas set by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to restrict car usage.

Its transport consultant Systra says residents would often use public transport as there are bus stops on the main road with frequent services to Reading, Oxford, Wallingford and Henley town centre.

It says they would also cycle as there are good paths on Fair Mile and the development would have covered storage for 180 bicycles.

Even with the increase in units, the site would generate 131 fewer vehicle trips per day than the existing offices.

Turley says: “The proposed development is not considered to have an adverse impact on the local highway network, pedestrian and cycle infrastructure or public transport networks. It is in an accessible location for all modes of transport with good pedestrian and cycle links and frequent bus connections.

“A number of local amenities and employment and educational facilities are within walking or cycling distance.

“The level of car parking reflects the sustainable location of the site while still providing sufficient parking provision to ensure vehicles can park safely and legally.”

The land was first developed in the 19th century as the W H Smith Isolation Hospital for psychiatric patients and remained in this use, latterly for children, until it became offices in 1988.

In 2016, developer Threadneedle UK Property Select was given consent for 35 flats under permitted development rights. Permission was given to add an extra flat in August last year.