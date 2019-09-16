Neighbours object to new house in lane

A PLANNING application for a new four-bedroom home in Kingwood is set to get the go-ahead despite opposition from neighbours and Peppard Parish Council.

Officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, have recommended it approves Henry and Katrina Falinski’s plans.

They say the proposal is appropriate and would not detract from the character or appearance of the area.

The applicants, of Iliffe Close, Reading, want to build the property on land near Lime Avenue with a parking forecourt, including a bicycle and bin store, and additional landscaping.

The site access is currently covered by grass but the forecourt would have a permeable and self-draining gravel finish

It would also provide four parking spaces and two cycle spaces.

However neighbours said the proposals were not in keeping with the area, which lies in the Chilterns Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty, and could cause issues with traffic and overlooking.

Alexandra Dadley, of Kingwood Common, said: “We live directly opposite the proposed development which has already been refused on appeal. We object on the same grounds as previously.

“The modern design is not at all in keeping with the rural nature of the woodland setting and in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

“The access to the site has not been addressed and the vision splay will be dangerous for entry and exit to both vehicles, pedestrians and animals as that part of the lane is at its narrowest point.”

Mark Lambert, of Kingwood Common, said: “The proposed new dwelling would have windows on the first floor side elevation that will create a significant level of overlooking.

“It will overlook a part of our property that by its very nature – a swimming pool area – was designed to benefit from the privacy of its position to date. The nature of a swimming pool area and the noise associated with reasonable use may well be a source of issue with a neighbour of close proximity. This is a significant concern for us.”

Jeff and Sheri Kinghorn, of Kingwood Common, said: “Access to the proposed development is along a narrow, untarmacked, muddy, potholed track and additional traffic will lead to its more rapid deterioration while the wide heavy vehicles required during the building phase will destroy areas of the common adjacent to the track as well as the track itself.

“Because it is so narrow – approximately 2.6m – at the entrance to the proposed development there is no room for a large vehicle to turn into the site. We note that the arboricultural assessment and method statement recommends removing a couple of trees to widen access to the site, but since there is a bank with mature trees opposite the site entrance there will still be extremely limited space for large lorries to manoeuvre in and out of the site.

“So I suspect that most delivery vehicles will end up parking in the lane while they load and unload, making it extremely difficult for walkers and cyclists to pass and impossible for horses and motor vehicles.”

Charity the Campaign for Rural England also expressed concern about light spillage.

It said the large areas of glazing in the design could affect nocturnal wildlife.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin said the parish council objected because of the design would not be in keeping with other properties in the area.

She said: “The development would have a very low level of environmental sustainability, provide little social benefit and would cause significant environmental harm to the character of the area, so the net gain of one dwelling would not provide any substantial benefit to outweigh the environmental harm.”

She added: “Access to this site is via a narrow rural track and this proposal would increase vehicle movements on this track to the detriment of other users.”

Despite this, planning officer Davina Sarac wrote to the district council’s planning committee to recommend approval of the plan.

She said it could be represented as “infill” because the planning inspector said the site was within the built form of the village and neighbouring cottage during an appeal on a previous application.

Ms Sarac said the lane was likely to have little traffic given the small number of houses it serves.

She also said the windows on the first floor would have a limited view of the neighbouring garden and swimming pool because they were south-facing.

Moreover the closest bathroom window would have vertical timber cladding, which coupled with the angle of the views, would limit overlooking.

She said: “The proposed dwelling would be of an appropriate design and would be of a scale suitable to the size of the plot. The development would not detract from the character and appearance of the site within the Chilterns AONB, would not be unneighbourly and would not result in conditions prejudicial to highway safety.”

The district council was due to make the final decision on Wednesday, September 4.

ENDS