Neighbours object to new house in lane

A COUPLE’s plans for a new five-bedroom home in Kingwood Common have been rejected after opposition from neighbours and Peppard Parish Council.

Henry and Katrina Falinski, of Iliffe Close, Reading, wanted to build the property on some grassland near Lime Avenue that is in the Chilterns Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty.

A similar application was turned down on appeal in October 2018.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has again refused consent, saying the house would be too bulky and appear cramped on the site as well as being out of keeping with the area.

Planning officers had recommended approval, saying the development would not detract from the character or appearance of the area.

Neighbours said it would not be in keeping with the area and would cause issues with traffic and overlooking their homes.

Alexandra Dadley, who lives opposite the site, said: “We object on the same grounds as previously. The modern design is not at all in keeping with the rural nature of the woodland setting and the AONB.

“The access to the site has not been addressed and the vision splay will be dangerous for entry and exit to vehicles, pedestrians and animals.”

Mark Lambert said: “It would overlook a part of our property that by its very nature — a swimming pool area — was designed to benefit from the privacy of its position.”

Jeff and Sheri Kinghorn, said: “Access to the proposed development is along a narrow, muddy, potholed track and additional traffic would lead to its more rapid deterioration while the wide heavy vehicles required during the building phase would destroy areas of the common as well as the track itself.”

The Campaign for Rural England expressed concern that light spillage could affect nocturnal wildlife.

The parish council said the design of the house would not be in keeping with other properties in the area.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin said: “The development would have a very low level of environmental sustainability, provide little social benefit and would cause significant environmental harm to the character of the area, so the net gain of one dwelling would not provide any substantial benefit to outweigh the environmental harm.”