New health festival

A NEW health and wellbeing festival will be held in Henley later this month.

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind will feature a series of talks and demonstrations focusing on promoting healthy living for all ages.

The event, which has been organised by the town council in conjunction with the Bell Surgery, will be staged at the town hall from 11am to 2.30pm on September 21.

This is also International Day of Peace and to mark this a “Heartfulness” meditation session will take place at the Henley Practice in Greys Road car park from 2pm to 2.30pm.

Participants in the festival include charities, support groups, gyms, walking groups, alternative medicine, the Bell Surgery GPs and self-help groups.

There will be offers, live demonstrations, taster workshops and talks on a variety of health-related topic and stands in the town hall and Market Place will promote all that is available in Henley.

The festival, which is being sponsored by the Spire Dunedin hospital in Reading, comes after the council organised the first Henley Health and Wellbeing Day, which took place in February but was hit by Arctic weather.

Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “We have lots of people ith different vocations coming. It is an amazing thing for the town.”