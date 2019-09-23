Unpopular extension set to be approved

AN extension to a house in Gravel Hill, Henley, looks set to be approved despite opposition.

Michael Sharp is seeking planning permission for the single-storey extension at the rear of the Grade II listed property,

He had originally intended to install roof lights as well but removed this part of the application after town councillors said it would be unfair to neighbours.

Now a planning officer at South Oxfordshire District Council is recommending approval.

Sue James, who lives next door, said: “It’s a very unneighbourly plan. The neighbour wishes to extend his kitchen by building over my courtyard.

“To build an 8ft or 10ft single-storey extension would completely block my light. It would be overbearing, intensive and enclosing on my house. It would adversely impact on my quality of life.”

She added that there had been no agreement about swapping land, which would be essential.

The Henley Society objected, saying it feared the development would have an “adverse impact” on the structure of the building and residents.

The Henley Archaeological & Historical Group said the extension would be overdevelopment of a very small plot, would cause light pollution and be detrimental to the peace of near neighbours.

But planning officer Marc Pullen says the extension would not have an “adversely overbearing impact” on Ms James.

He adds: “Indeed, their garden area would be freed up with the existing boundary fence being moved further away from the rear of the property.

“Planning permission should be granted as the proposal complies with the relevant development plan policies. [It] would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the site or the surrounding area, the Henley main conservation area.”

The application is recommended for approval, pending reassurance that the works would not be harmful to the historic building.