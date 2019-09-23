Weed sprayed

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
HERBICIDE is being used to treat Japanese knotweed in Henley.
Members of the town council’s parks services team sprayed the invasive weed at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road.
Parks manager Karl Bishop said herbicide is applied twice a year at the site as part of a five-year programme to eradicate it.
He said: “The weed has been reduced dramatically. We are on the right path.”
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say