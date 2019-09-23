Monday, 23 September 2019

Weed sprayed

HERBICIDE is being used to treat Japanese knotweed in Henley.

Members of the town council’s parks services team sprayed the invasive weed at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road.

Parks manager Karl Bishop said herbicide is applied twice a year at the site as part of a five-year programme to eradicate it.

He said: “The weed has been reduced dramatically. We are on the right path.”

