Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Easier access

THE owner of a house in Henley is seeking planning permission for a handrail to help her get up and down the steps to the front door.

Sterl Greenhalgh has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for consent and four neighbours have submitted letters of support.

The council will make a decision by October 25.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33